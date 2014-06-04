By Sujata Rao
| LONDON, June 4
LONDON, June 4 Emerging market bulls who had
reckoned on a boost from euro zone policy easing are instead
facing an incipient rise in U.S. bond yields that threatens to
wipe out any support from the ECB.
The European Central Bank is expected to drive one of its
main interest rates into negative territory and boost liquidity
on Thursday as it grapples with the threat of deflation and a
stubborn economic funk in the euro zone. If that doesn't work,
it may even pump in billions of euros via bond-buying, an option
almost unthinkable a year ago.
In theory that is a potent tailwind for emerging markets and
should add to gains they have enjoyed from this year's
unexpected rally in U.S. Treasuries.
But a 15 basis point jump in 10-year U.S. bond yields
this week suggests any ECB action may be
overshadowed by changing U.S. interest rate expectations as the
world's biggest economy strengthens.
"U.S. rates ... are always a critical issue for emerging
markets, a far more important driver than what the ECB does. We
have a view that U.S. yields have to move higher," says Philip
Poole, head of global research at Deutsche Asset Management.
"We see the U.S. recovery becoming more self-sustained and
yields becoming more normalised."
A big test looms on Friday in data that analysts predict
will show a healthy 218,000 U.S. jobs added last month.
While U.S. interest rates will not rise before mid-2015, the
Federal Reserve's monthly bond purchases will be down to just
$15 billion by October and may even end then. At least one Fed
banker has called for a rate hike soon after bond-buying ends.
ECB IMPACT
The prospect of ECB action has already had some impact on
emerging markets. Euro bond sales have exploded, with borrowers
as diverse as South Korea, Brazilian bank BBVA, Russia's Alfa
Bank and Indian telecoms firm Bharti rushing to borrow in euros.
Polish and Hungarian bond yields have also been driven to
multi-month or even record lows, with demand levels at last
week's auction of forint bonds among the highest on record and
interest rates in the region seen following the ECB lower.
And more cash is expected to flow into emerging markets from
the euro zone periphery as yields there fall further.
"ECB easing will probably encourage European investors to
look across to emerging markets," said Greg Saichin, head of
emerging debt at Allianz Global Investors.
"I have anecdotal evidence of Italian and Spanish clients
sniffing at emerging debt ... As Europe recovers it is squeezing
returns more, and investments in the front end of bond curves
are not palatable any more for anyone who needs yield."
DEJA VU
For some, though, there's a sense of deja vu about all this.
In early 2013, Japan's plans to print trillions of yen were
supposed to unleash a rip-roaring rally across emerging markets,
with small retail investors - characterised as Mrs Watanabe -
expected to arrive with bagfuls of cheap yen to invest.
Instead, ex-Fed boss Ben Bernanke made a speech in May 2013
that sent developing economies into a six-month long tailspin as
his hints about the end of bond buying fuelled a massive surge
in U.S. Treasury yields.
"Anyone feeling reminded of spring 2013, replacing the BoJ
with the ECB?," asks David Hauner, head of EEMEA fixed income
and economics at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. "A lot, or too
much, is riding on the ECB."
He predicts first of all that the ECB will deliver less than
the market expects. Indeed, traders polled by Reuters expect
very little long-trm impact on European money markets, the euro
or bond yields if the ECB cuts rates from an already record low
0.5 percent.
True, the ECB may eventually resort to the radical option of
quantitative easing (QE) or money-printing and could end up
buying a trillion euros worth of assets.
But even that would be modest compared to the Fed, which has
increased the assets on its balance sheet by $4 trillion since
2008. The BOJ too has increased its purchases of government
bonds to $2.4 trillion from $1.6 trillion a year ago.
Nor is an invasion of emerging markets anticipated from Mrs
Watanabe's yield-hunting German cousin. Deutsche's Poole, for
instance, still favours bonds from Spain or Italy over Hungary
or Poland, despite their rock-bottom yields, noting a
fundamental improvement story in these economies, which were
once at the forefront of the euro zone's debt crisis.
UBS analysts said that while it was tempting to speculate on
huge QE-induced outflows from Europe, that outcome was unlikely.
"The experience from Japan post-BoJ easing certainly doesn't
inspire confidence in this regard," they added.
And while negative euro zone rates would provide an impetus
for European investors to take their cash elsewhere,
U.S.-domiciled funds still dominate the emerging market
investment world. For them, U.S. yields matter above everything
else.
Already this week, as the dollar has flexed its muscles,
currencies from the Brazilian real to the Indonesian rupiah have
fallen 1-2 percent versus the greenback while yields on domestic
emerging debt have jumped to two-week highs on the GBI-EM index.
"Most emerging currencies have a far closer relationship
with the dollar than with the euro," said Julian Mayo, a fund
manager at Charlemagne Asset Management.
"What happens in Washington DC is much more important than
what happens in Frankfurt."
(Editing by Catherine Evans)