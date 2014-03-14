LONDON, March 14 Inflows into emerging bond
funds outpaced outflows last week for the first time since
September, but equity funds saw net outflows for a record 20th
week, banks said on Friday, citing EPFR data.
The Boston-based fund tracker, which releases data to
clients late on Thursday, said emerging market bond funds
attracted modest net inflows of $560 million in the week to
March 12.
Emerging market equity funds, however, saw $2.51 billion in
net outflows.
The bond inflows were all in local currency debt, while hard
currency bonds continued to see slight outflows.
Some of the so-called Fragile Five currencies, such as the
Indian rupee and the Indonesian rupiah have
enjoyed a recovery in recent weeks.
Emerging debt funds have seen outflows of $11 billion this
year, however, compared with $14 billion for the whole of last
year. Emerging equity outflows already total $34 billion,
compared with $14 billion last year.
A slowdown in China, the world's largest emerging economy,
as well as a scaling back of U.S. monetary stimulus that
supported risky assets and domestic crises from Caracas to Kiev
have driven capital from emerging markets.
"Emerging market equity funds in these last 20 weeks had
broad-based selling across different types of fund i.e. active
versus passive funds, retail versus institutional, ETF
(exchange-traded fund) versus non-ETF and U.S. versus
Europe-domiciled funds," Morgan Stanley said in a client note.
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Susan Fenton)