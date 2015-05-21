NEW YORK May 21 U.S. investors who fled
emerging market equities at the beginning of the year are coming
back with a vengeance.
So far in the second quarter, they have poured $5.3 billion
into related exchange-traded funds, citing growth prospects and
attractive valuations for a group they had been selling broadly
since September. That is more than double the total net
investments in emerging market equity ETFs for all of 2014,
according to FactSet data.
In the first quarter, investors pulled $1 billion out of the
group.
As U.S. stocks hit new highs, shares of companies in
emerging markets look cheaper than U.S. stocks, said Heidi
Richardson, BlackRock's global investment strategist.
"Valuations are looking much more attractive," Richardson
said, noting the discount on price-to-earnings for emerging
markets relative to the U.S. and developed markets.
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF, for example, has a current
price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, while the Vanguard FTSE
Emerging Markets ETF and iShares Emerging Markets ETF
have price-to-earnings ratios of 13.02 and 13.05,
respectively.
Emerging market equity ETFs on average have returned 11.4
percent to investors so far this year, after losing 1.3 percent
in 2014, according to FactSet data.
Emerging markets had fallen out of favor heading into 2015,
as investors acted on concerns that the whole group could be
hurt by a strengthening dollar, falling commodity prices and
expected Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. Countries such as
Brazil and Turkey, which have a big portion of their debt
denominated in dollars, are hurt as a stronger dollar makes it
more expensive to repay their debt.
The dollar index gained 12.8 percent in 2014 and
another 11.2 percent at its high in the first quarter of 2015,
but has since declined 4.9 percent from its peak in March.
That shift, combined with a relative valuation gap between
emerging markets and the United States, and aggressive monetary
policy easing abroad, have all contributed to a renewed interest
in emerging markets.
"We've seen a significant broad-based reduction in interest
rates throughout the emerging markets world, which has
encouraged people to have a look in anticipation of a rebound in
emerging markets economic activity," said Nicholas Smithie,
chief investment strategist at New York-based Emerging Global
Advisors.
CHINA AND INDIA LEAD THE PACK
China and India have been favorites among emerging market
investors, with the iShares MSCI India ETF and the
iShares MSCI China ETF the two biggest single-country
asset attractions among emerging markets funds so far this year.
"India is going to be the fastest-growing country among
emerging markets by this year or the next as growth improves,"
Emerging Global Advisors' Smithie said. "We think that's a sound
fundamental story."
Flows into U.S.-listed India ETFs year-to-date have been
$2.6 billion, while flows into U.S.-listed China ETFs
year-to-date have been $1.2 billion, according to BlackRock
data. India and China ETFs have returned on average 20.6 percent
so far this year.
The regional ETFs have even attracted some big money
investors too, including Leon Cooperman's Omega Advisors, which
bought shares of the iShares MSCI India ETF at the end
of March, and Louis Bacon's Moore Capital Management, which owns
several emerging market ETFs, according to U.S. regulatory
filings disclosed last week.
Still, emerging markets can be volatile and carry a fair
amount of risk. "There's always a risk that emerging markets
could do really well, but then something in China could cause
those markets to go down over a period of time," said Scott
Kubie, chief investment strategist at Omaha, Nebraska-based CLS
Investments LLC. "People will surge in and then surge out
quickly."
(Reporting by Ashley Lau in New York; Editing by Linda Stern
and Dan Grebler)