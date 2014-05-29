WASHINGTON May 29 Private capital flows to
emerging markets are likely to drop to their lowest level in
five years in 2014 as money going to Russia dries up due to
Moscow's conflict with Ukraine, a global financial industry
group forecast on Thursday.
Tensions between Russia and Ukraine have already squeezed
money coming into Russia, especially bank lending, and the
Institute for International Finance said the threat of new
sanctions against Moscow has also contributed to huge resident
outflows.
The IIF, which counts some of the world's largest banks
among its members, said $63 billion left Russia in the first
quarter of this year, the biggest outflow from the nation since
the height of the financial crisis in 2008.
Globally, the group expects net private inflows to emerging
markets to total $1.032 trillion this year, $47 billion less
than it predicted in January and the lowest level since $692
billion in 2009. Its thrice-yearly report tracks flows to 30
large emerging-market countries and provides some of the most
authoritative data on capital movements.
"The main negative factor has been a large downward revision
in capital flows to Russia," Charles Collyns, the IIF's managing
director and chief economist, told reporters.
The IIF said China also had contributed to the lower level
of inflows with efforts to stem short-term capital inflows to
prevent currency appreciation that hurts its exports.
But not all investment has dried up. Emerging markets
attracted $45 billion from global stock and bond investors in
May, the highest level of portfolio inflows since September
2012, the banking group said.
Net private inflows into emerging markets should rebound in
2015, as long as the conflict between Ukraine and Russia recedes
and the U.S. Federal Reserve raises interest rates as slowly as
it has promised over the next few years, the IIF said.
Private investors are also likely to seek higher yields in
emerging markets as long as the leading rich economies keep
rates at historic lows and pump more money into the global
economy. The IIF noted that the global appetite for risk is at
multiyear highs.
But the tide could turn. If the tolerance for risk tumbles
back to its long-term average since 2000, that could sap $53
billion from equity and bond flows into emerging markets, the
IIF predicted.
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; editing by Matthew Lewis)