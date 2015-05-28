(Corrects figure in 1st paragraph to $1.05 trillion for 2014)
WASHINGTON May 28 Capital flows to emerging
economies are projected to fall to $981 billion this year, their
lowest level since 2009, from $1.05 trillion in 2014, due to
disappointing economic growth, a drag from a potential U.S.
interest rate rise and a drop in investment in Russia, the
Institute of International Finance said on Thursday.
Foreign direct investment inflows are forecast to fall to
$529 billion from $586 billion, largely on the back of declining
investment in Russia and China, the body which represents nearly
500 financial institutions said.
At the same time, outward investment by China this year is
expected to rise $38 billion to $540 billion. Reserve
accumulation by emerging economies is expected to slow to $74
billion from $110 billion in 2014 and an average $600 billion in
2004-13.
"Thanks to China, emerging markets on aggregate remain net
exporters of capital," the report said.
Capital inflows to Russia have been hit hard by the conflict
in Ukraine, the IIF said. Foreign capital outflows rose to $31
billion in the first quarter from $24 billion per quarter in the
second half of 2014.
Rising concerns over the Turkish central bank's ability to
resist calls from the government to ease policy hit flows as
well. Portfolio flows are a major source of finance for Turkey.
Under a relatively benign scenario in which the U.S. Federal
Reserve starts to hike rates in September on the back of a
steadily improving economy, the institute forecast a rise in
inflows to $1.16 trillion in 2016.
The biggest risk to this outlook would be if the U.S. labor
market tightened, leading to wage pressures and triggering a
more rapid pace of Fed tightening that would result in a "super
taper tantrum".
Emerging economies with large current account deficits -
South Africa, Brazil and Turkey - are the most vulnerable to
shocks, the IIF said. India, which has reduced its current
account deficit, is now less vulnerable than it was in 2013.
(Reporting by David Chance; Editing by Paul Simao)