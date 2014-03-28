By Marc Jones
| LONDON, March 28
LONDON, March 28 The heavy outflow from emerging
market equity funds all but ceased in the last week data from
EPFR Global showed on Friday, a sudden halt that boosted hopes
the recent pounding of EM assets may be abating.
Dedicated emerging equity funds saw outflows of just $0.05
billion globally in the week to March 26, according to the
figures, which are released to clients late on Thursday.
Technically the tiny change notched up a 22nd straight week
of losses but it marked a major turnaround from investors which
have yanked around $40 billion out of emerging markets so far
this year.
EM Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) reported their first inflow
week since November last year and Latin American and EMEA funds
also logged small gains for the week.
The shift in the data also dovetailed with a visible rally
emerging markets over the last couple of weeks.
EM stocks were set for their biggest weekly rise in nine
months on Friday as calm in Crimea and reports that China would
fast track infrastructure spending helped repair some of the
damage done by the turbulent start to the year.
"The shift (in flows) was abrupt and mirrors a recent
firming of EM equity prices," said Koon Chow an emerging market
economist at Barclays in London.
"Both the flows and price action may be due to market
expectations of more aggressive counter-cyclical policies in
China, to arrest the deterioration of growth signaled by the
recent PMI data."
It wasn't all one way traffic however. Dedicated EM bond
funds reported outflows of $1.07 billion for the week continuing
an only occasional broken trend which has spanned almost a year.
Developed markets, which have seen massive inflows over the
last six months as economies such as the United States, the UK
and the even the euro zone have started to gather strength, saw
outflows of $8.2 billion, with $9.05 billion exiting the U.S.
At the country level for equities Russia, Chile and Greece
witnessed the largest inflows as a percentage of Assets Under
Management.
(Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Toby Chopra)