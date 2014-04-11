LONDON, April 11 A shift by investors' back into
emerging market assets gathered pace over the last week, with
China and Russia seeing some of the biggest demand as EM inflows
reached their highest rate in over a year.
Data from Boston-based fund tracker EPFR, which monitors
funds with $23 trillion in assets, showed combined inflows to EM
debt and equity funds climbed to $4.7 billion in the week to
April 9.
Banks and investors have started buying back into the
emerging market story in recent weeks, noting that sector
valuations now are cheap enough to compensate for economic
weakness and political risks.
MSCI's main emerging market share index hit its
highest level in five months this week, contrasting with one of
the heaviest sell-offs of the year on Wall Street and in
Europe, and in more than three years in Tokyo.
A breakdown of EPFR's data showed $2.9 billion had gone into
EM stocks over the last week with a smaller $1.8 billion flowing
into bonds.
Russian dedicated funds were the one of best performers with
inflows of $164 million, up 1.8 percent in terms of assets under
management (AUM).
However, they still had a long way to go to recover the
outflows seen since the crisis in Ukraine erupted. AUM were at
$9.1 billion verses $11.3 billion at start of the year, down 19
percent. The total amount invested in Russia was down 10 percent
from January levels at $51.7 billion.
Traders say positive inflows resumed at the height of the
Ukraine strife, after the main Russian stock market slumped 12
percent on March 3.
China saw a slightly higher inflow of $169 million although
its bigger size meant in terms of AUM there was little material
change.
"EM asset performance and reversal of outflows nicely
dovetails with the positive mood for EM," said Barclays emerging
market economists Durukal Gun and Koon Chow.
They added was still early though to be certain that this
year's fragile sentiment towards EM markets had fully turned
around saying that EM growth was yet to rebound and worries
about China's slowing economy had not fully abated.
The move back into emerging markets in recent weeks has
interrupted a long-running trend of investors piling their money
back into developed economies where recoveries look to be
finally taking a firmer hold.
Developed equities have outperformed emerging stocks since
end-2010. Developed equity funds which got a record $385 billion
last year, received $95.6 billion in the first quarter of 2014.
This week's data showed that things had not completely
reversed course. Despite this week's carnage on Wall Street and
in Tokyo, overall equity fund inflows remained strong at $11.2
billion, outshining $6.3 billion of inflows to bond funds.
