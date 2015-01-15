LONDON Jan 15 Capital flows to emerging markets
will decline in 2015 for the second year in a row due to the
prospect of higher U.S. interest rates, a global finance
industry body said on Thursday, predicting inflows of $1.06
trillion.
The Washington DC-based Institute of International Finance
(IIF) said in a report that total private sector investment
flows to emerging markets fell last year to $1.1 trillion, $250
billion less than the 2013 record high of $1.35 trillion.
Much of the decline was accounted for by a collapse in ows
to Russia due to its conflict with Ukraine, but flows elsewhere
were also affected by expectations of an impending interest rate
rise by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
This year's outlook is clouded by the same factors, as well
as by continued economic slowdown in China which took over half
the 2014 inflows, the report said. But the Fed remains the main
focus, outweighing policy easing in Japan and Europe.
"Shifting expectations about the timing and pace of the Fed
policy rate hikes as well as uncertainty related to the oil
market and political risk are likely to again deliver a bumpy
ride during the year ahead," the IIF said.
The group said, however, that investors were increasingly
differentiating between stronger and weaker emerging markets,
and also pointed out that normally long-term institutional
investors such as pension and sovereign funds accounted for most
of the portfolio flow in 2014, providing crucial support to the
sector.
It also expects 2016 flows to recover to $1.2 trillion, as
markets adjust to the Fed policy shift, the Russia crisis eases
and commodity prices stabilise.
But it warned: "Markets are pricing in only a limited amount
of Fed tightening in the next two-three years -- and we see a
significant likelihood that the Fed will need to raise rates
more quickly than markets believe."
Despite an expected flows pickup next year, they will still
fall short of 2013 peaks, the IIF forecast. They will equal 4
percent of annual emerging market gross domestic product (GDP),
or half of 2007 levels, it added.
(Editing by Mark Potter)