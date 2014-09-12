LONDON, Sept 12 Emerging markets suffered a torrid sell-off last year after the then-chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve, Ben Bernanke, hinted that the U.S. central bank could soon start cutting back on its bond-buying. But investors are betting that the asset class will be more resilient now, even though the Fed may end its money printing next month, and may raise rates by mid-2015. Following is a table, based on data from RBC Capital markets and Thomson Reuters, detailing the furthest extent of moves in emerging asset classes last year between Bernanke's May 22 speech and the following July or August: ASSET MAY JULY/AUG CHANGE NOW (peak-to-bottom or vice-versa) US 10Y yield 1.63 pct 2.74 pct 111 bps 2.6 pct EM local debt 6.94 pct 9.10 pct 216 bps 8.7 pct EM FX index 96.38 87.36 86.4 EM CDS index 228 377 149 277 EM corporate CDS 182 300 118 212 MSCI EM equities 1050 877 17.6 pct 1,100 EM dollar bond spread vs US10Y 298 bps 372 bps 116 bps 303 bps - Source RBC, Thomson Reuters (Reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Kevin Liffey)