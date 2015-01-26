LONDON Jan 26 Big pension, insurance and
sovereign funds that kept faith with emerging markets during the
massive selloffs of 2013 and 2014 may be starting to waver,
potentially depriving the sector of a key source of support.
While emerging markets are a tiny part of the assets of
these institutional investors, anecdotal evidence from flow
patterns and global asset managers suggests allocations have
risen in recent years.
The massive amount of money they manage - global pension
fund assets alone are more than $35 trillion - was a powerful
counterweight to the more skittish mutual and hedge fund
outflows during 2013-2014.
But years of weak returns and cloudy growth prospects are
now souring the mood, with the World Bank this month again
cutting its growth forecasts for the developing world.
The past two years saw developed market returns outpace
emerging peers - U.S. bonds and stocks for instance posted
double-digit returns in 2014 - tempting these relatively
conservative investment firms home.
"Several compelling reasons attracting institutional
investors to emerging markets have been reversed," said Hung
Tran, managing director at global industry body the Institute of
International Finance.
IIF data last year had showed capital inflows to emerging
stocks and bonds continued unabated after June 2013 when the
U.S. Federal Reserve's hints of a rate rise sparked huge market
losses. The IIF attributed this to institutional investors
buying newly cheap assets with an eye on the long-term.
But flows turned negative in December for the first time in
18 months. The IIF predicts a $25 billion net fall in 2015, much
of it due to a pullback by institutions.
IIF research shows that as a percentage of overall
portfolios, institutional investors have actually increased
their weighting to developed markets and have cut allocation to
emerging assets compared with recent years, as this graphic
shows: link.reuters.com/xyq83w
"The growth advantage of EM has been reduced to 1 percent
from 5 percent a few years ago so the premise for investors to
add risk there has also reduced," Tran said.
Furthermore, the "push" factor driving cash into emerging
markets is less strong. Oil's 60 percent price fall since June
will cause funds from energy-exporting countries to withdraw
money from global markets, reversing a two-decade old trend, BNP
Paribas predicts.
FUNDS
One gauge of investor interest has been the mutual funds
industry, where funds compete to manage cash for investors by
responding to so-called requests-for-proposals (RFPs). Some fund
managers say RFPs are less emerging markets-focused these days.
Instead there is more appetite for blended or unconstrained
funds, which switch allocations freely between developed and
emerging assets, debt and equities, says Zsolt Papp, client
portfolio manager at JPMorgan Asset Management.
"The main purpose of going into emerging local currency debt
was to generate extra alpha but in recent years it hasn't
generated extra alpha, instead it generated very high
volatility," Papp said.
Bonds in currencies such as the rouble and rand which
delivered double-digit returns for years, have now become a drag
on dollar-based portfolios due to the greenback's strengthening,
leaving returns flat or in the red in 2013 and 2014.
"The level of conviction is not as high as it was 12 months
ago," Papp said. "I don't want to say they are scared off but
probably institutions who were in the process of looking at
EM...I wouldn't be surprised if they delayed the decision to
invest."
There is divergence within the investor class, however.
Institutions tracked by U.S. research firm eVestment shows
institutional investors pumped $500 billion into emerging
equities and debt since 2006 via conventional funds, though they
have scaled back inflows in the past two years.
But while sovereign funds withdrew cash from emerging assets
in three of the past five quarters, eVestment said pension
funds, possibly under pressure to meet the needs of ageing
populations, had maintained inflows.
Pension funds reporting to eVestment ploughed $20 billion
into emerging markets in 2013 and $17.5 billion in the first
nine months of last year. That contrasted with $11 billion in
redemptions last year by sovereign wealth funds it tracks.
"My personal view on EM is that I'm not particularly
constructive," said Ugo Montrucchio, head of multi-asset and
portfolio solutions at Schroders, citing dollar strength and
weaker exports as headwinds for the sector.
But he said pension managers who needed to provide retirees
with specified monthly payments may not be able to avoid
emerging markets.
"But that's a one-year view. If your pension is a
longer-term, defined benefit pension scheme would I recommend
getting completely out? That's not a good course of action."
