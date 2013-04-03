LONDON, April 4 Stronger manufacturing and
services output in China helped lift emerging market business
confidence in March, masking slower growth in Brazil, Russia and
India, a monthly purchasing managers' survey showed.
The HSBC Emerging Market Index (EMI) survey, which collects
data from purchasing managers at about 7,500 firms in 16
emerging markets, showed on Thursday that strong manufacturing
output from China helped boost growth in neighbouring south-east
Asian economies including Korea, Taiwan, Indonesia and Vietnam.
HSBC's composite manufacturing and services PMI for the
world's second-largest economy increased in March to 53.7 from
51.4 the previous month.
That helped lift the HSBC EMI index to 52.6, from 52.4 the
previous month.
"Manufacturing across emerging markets showed signs of
stabilisation in March after cooling the previous month," said
Frederic Neumann, Co-Head of Asian Economic Research at HSBC,
adding that Lunar New Year holidays had dampened output
previously.
Neumann said economies especially sensitive to changes in
demand in China, including Korea, Taiwan, Indonesia and Vietnam,
also showed gains in March.
Export orders PMIs above 50 - the level which separates
expansion from contraction - were recorded in 14 of 16 countries
surveyed, with South Korea and Vietnam posting expansions
compared with contractions the previous month.
Manufacturing output increased in India and Brazil, but
faltered in Russia, the survey showed.
"None of this is to suggest that the emerging markets boom
is about to run out of steam. But the latest Emerging Markets
Index highlights, yet again, the growing importance of China
amid the ongoing drag from more developed economies in the
West," Neumann added.
A new indicator, the HSBC Emerging Markets Future Output
Index, which tracks firms' expectations for activity in 12
months' time showed stronger sentiment in China.
The survey showed the business expectations outlook for
India was the strongest overall among the four BRIC economies -
Brazil, Russia, India and China - while expectations rose for a
third consecutive month in March in China.
Manufacturing output expectations for the next 12 months
were the strongest in Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Mexico, the
United Arab Emirates and Vietnam, the survey showed.
The weakest outlooks for manufacturing were registered in
Russia, Brazil, Egypt, South Korea and the Czech Republic.
The index is calculated using data produced by Markit.
(Reporting by Philip Baillie; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)