By Tariro Mzezewa
NEW YORK Oct 27 Investors pumped an additional
$13.9 billion into emerging markets in October, marking the
first monthly inflows since June on expectations the U.S.
Federal Reserve will likely delay increasing interest rates
until next year.
Most of the inflows went to Asia, which received $9 billion,
according to data from the Institute of International Finance, a
Washington, D.C-based global trade group of financial
institutions.
The sector's bonds had an additional $7.7 billion worth of
cash invested while equities had $6.2 billion in inflows. The
data includes assets bought by non U.S. residents in emerging
markets and is used as a barometer of foreign investor
sentiment.
Much of the investment into emerging markets in October was
driven by investor expectations that the U.S. central bank will
not raise interest rates this year, rekindling some appetite for
these riskier assets.
"Looking at daily portfolio data, we saw a boost around the
FOMC minutes, which further pushed the liftoff date for the
interest rate hike into next year," said Scott Farnham, research
analyst at IIF.
The Fed was believed to be close to raising interest rates
in September but did not take any action. Minutes from that
meeting, issued on Oct. 8, explained the decision to hold off
was taken to wait for further evidence that a global economic
slowdown was not knocking the United State off course.
Asia, Latin America and Europe saw inflows of $8.7 billion,
$4.1 billion and $1.6 billion, respectively. Africa and the
Middle East regions had a combined outflows of $500 million.
Although emerging market stocks and bonds attracted
investment in October, this was below the monthly average of
$22.4 billion seen between 2010 and 2014.
"I have very little conviction in this trend so far," said
Farnham.
