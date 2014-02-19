MUMBAI Feb 19 Indonesia and Philippine shares
have been upgraded by JP Morgan to "overweight" from "neutral"
in its global emerging markets model portfolio, citing reduced
risk perception due to stability in some currencies and
improving current accounts.
An oversubscribed bond issue and improving trade balance has
helped Indonesia's foreign currency reserves to rise to $100
billion from the July 2013 lows of $92 billion, the investment
bank said.
Indonesia's current-account deficit in the first quarter
will be about the same as the fourth quarter but will widen in
April-June as economic activity picks up, a senior central bank
official said on Monday.
On Philippines, the research house said high valuations,
which drove a downgrade in November are no longer an issue,
while robust macro growth will may lead to a surprise in
earnings growth for 2014.
"This year the Asian members (Indonesia, India) of the
fragile five have broken away from Brazil, Turkey and South
Africa. This, in our view, is a function of the relative
improvement in fundamentals, notably a narrowing in their
current account deficits," said JP Morgan in a report on
Wednesday.
The bank continues to maintain its overweight rating on
South Korea, Taiwan, India, Thailand, Russia, Greece and Peru as
well.
However, it downgraded Mexico to "neutral" from
"overweight", citing a more tempered view on its currency,
earnings growth and valuation de-rating risk.
The research house also highlighted the loss of developed
market economic growth, China and adverse political developments
in India and Indonesia as key risks to its view on emerging
markets.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)