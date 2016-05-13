(Updates with final prices) SAO PAULO, May 13 Brazil shares and its currency fell on Friday, following a drop in global commodities prices , as investors waited for interim President Michel Temer's team to announce measures to control debt and restore economic growth. The real weakened nearly 1.5 percent against the dollar, which strengthened against a basket of currencies. Brazil's central bank refrained from selling reverse currency swaps, unlike the previous two days. Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles, who was sworn in on Thursday, said harsh measures to stabilize the country's rising debt burden would be announced at the right moment. Brazil's Senate on Thursday suspended President Dilma Rousseff and put her on trial, charged with breaking budget laws. Her vice president, Temer, has taken over as interim president. Brazil's benchmark stock index the Bovespa fell 2.7 percent, as did the MSCI Latin America index. Shares of state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA fell 3.37 percent as oil prices fell. Petrobras, as the company is commonly known, posted its third straight quarterly loss on Thursday. Elsewhere in Latin America, Mexico's peso weakened by 1.06 percent while the Chilean peso fell 0.82 percent. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2040 GMT: Latin American market prices from Reuters Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging 796.07 -1.32 0.24 Markets MSCI LatAm 2157.76 -2.48 17.92 Brazil Bovespa 51804.31 -2.7 19.50 Mexico IPC 45402.47 -0.62 5.64 Chile IPSA 4002.72 -0.31 8.76 Chile IGPA 19662.29 -0.3 8.32 Argentina 13121.56 -1.86 12.39 MerVal Colombia IGBC 9993.81 -0.12 16.92 Venezuela IBC 15381.73 0.08 5.44 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.5236 -1.47 12.02 Mexico peso 18.16 -1.06 -5.12 Chile peso 690.80 -0.82 2.74 Colombia peso 2992 -1.52 5.93 Peru sol 3.336 -0.30 2.34 Argentina peso 14.1500 0.18 -8.25 (interbank) Argentina peso 14.58 0.82 -2.13 (parallel) (Reporting by Flavia Bohone; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Richard Chang and Alistair Bell)