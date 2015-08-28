By Walter Brandimarte SAO PAULO, Aug 28 Brazil's stocks and currency led losses in Latin American markets after a report showed the region's largest economy slumped into a deep recession in the first half of the year. The real slid 0.3 percent as data showed the Brazilian economy shrank 1.9 percent in the second quarter, more than forecast by economists. Economic contraction in the first quarter was also bigger than originally reported. In contrast, other Latin American currencies such as those of Mexico, Chile and Colombia posted gains. The real has already lost more than a quarter of its value since the beginning of the year as economists anticipated Brazil was entering a prolonged recession without a turnaround in sight. A political crisis stemming from a massive corruption scandal in a number of state-run companies, including oil producer Petrobras, has further dragged on the economy. Compounding the negative outlook for the Brazilian economy was a report showing the government posted a larger-than-expected primary budget deficit in July. Lower-than-expected savings combined with a sharp economic contraction are putting Brazil's investment grade rating at risk, analysts have warned. "The GDP data is the crux of the problem as it is interfering with the fiscal adjustment and the political support for the fiscal adjustment," said Siobhan Morden, head of Latin America strategy at Jefferies in New York. In equity markets, Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index fell as much as 1.6 percent before trimming losses as shares of Petrobras, as the state-run oil producer is known, rallied on rising oil prices. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1410 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 819.32 0.77 -14.98 MSCI LatAm 2089.58 0.08 -23.46 Brazil Bovespa 47569.005 -0.31 -4.88 46 Mexico IPC 43441.58 -0.02 0.69 Chile IPSA 3795.96 0.09 -1.43 Chile IGPA 18540.05 0.17 -1.75 Argentina MerVal 0 0 -100.00 Colombia IGBC 9298.61 0.2 -20.08 Venezuela IBC 14895.14 0 286.01 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.5638 -0.33 -25.43 Mexico peso 16.8352 0.22 -12.42 Chile peso 687.1 0.93 -11.75 Colombia peso 3109 1.67 -23.19 Peru sol 3.2711 0.12 -8.93 Argentina peso (interbank) 9.2850 0.00 -7.92 Argentina peso (parallel) 15.62 1.92 -10.37 (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)