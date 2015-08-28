By Walter Brandimarte
SAO PAULO, Aug 28 Brazil's stocks and currency
led losses in Latin American markets after a report showed the
region's largest economy slumped into a deep recession in the
first half of the year.
The real slid 0.3 percent as data showed the
Brazilian economy shrank 1.9 percent in the second quarter, more
than forecast by economists. Economic contraction in the first
quarter was also bigger than originally reported.
In contrast, other Latin American currencies such as those
of Mexico, Chile and Colombia posted gains.
The real has already lost more than a quarter of its value
since the beginning of the year as economists anticipated Brazil
was entering a prolonged recession without a turnaround in
sight.
A political crisis stemming from a massive corruption
scandal in a number of state-run companies, including oil
producer Petrobras, has further dragged on the
economy.
Compounding the negative outlook for the Brazilian economy
was a report showing the government posted a
larger-than-expected primary budget deficit in July.
Lower-than-expected savings combined with a sharp economic
contraction are putting Brazil's investment grade rating at
risk, analysts have warned.
"The GDP data is the crux of the problem as it is
interfering with the fiscal adjustment and the political support
for the fiscal adjustment," said Siobhan Morden, head of Latin
America strategy at Jefferies in New York.
In equity markets, Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index
fell as much as 1.6 percent before trimming losses as shares of
Petrobras, as the state-run oil producer is known, rallied on
rising oil prices.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1410 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
MSCI Emerging Markets 819.32 0.77 -14.98
MSCI LatAm 2089.58 0.08 -23.46
Brazil Bovespa 47569.005 -0.31 -4.88
46
Mexico IPC 43441.58 -0.02 0.69
Chile IPSA 3795.96 0.09 -1.43
Chile IGPA 18540.05 0.17 -1.75
Argentina MerVal 0 0 -100.00
Colombia IGBC 9298.61 0.2 -20.08
Venezuela IBC 14895.14 0 286.01
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 3.5638 -0.33 -25.43
Mexico peso 16.8352 0.22 -12.42
Chile peso 687.1 0.93 -11.75
Colombia peso 3109 1.67 -23.19
Peru sol 3.2711 0.12 -8.93
Argentina peso (interbank) 9.2850 0.00 -7.92
Argentina peso (parallel) 15.62 1.92 -10.37
(Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)