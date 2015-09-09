SAO PAULO, Sept 9 Latin American currencies and
stocks strengthened on Wednesday after Chinese officials said
they would enact policy measures to support economic growth in
what is an important market for local raw materials exports.
Brazilian assets posted the biggest gains in the region,
helping the MSCI Latin American stock index
advance for the second straight session.
A statement from China's Ministry of Finance on Tuesday said
the nation would accelerate major construction projects, bring
in private financing, standardize the management of local
government debt and reform taxes.
Weakening economic growth in China, Brazil's top trade
partner, has hammered the price of Latin American commodities
such as iron ore, soybeans and copper.
That has weighed on the region's currencies, such as
Brazil's real , which has lost 30 percent of its
value against the dollar in the year to date.
The real advanced for the third straight day on Wednesday,
gaining nearly 1 percent against the dollar.
Other currencies in the region saw smaller gains, with the
Chilean and Mexican pesos both up about 0.35
percent.
Stock markets were broadly higher.
Brazil's Bovespa stock index advanced for the second
day led by shares of banks and financial companies.
Shares in BM&FBovespa SA jumped after Brazil's
sole listed exchange sold part of its stake in partner bourse
CME Group Inc to bolster cash.
Preferred shares in mining firm Vale SA, which
counts China as its biggest customer, advanced 1 percent.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1519 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
Latest change change
MSCI Emerging Markets 811.66 2.67 -17.33
MSCI LatAm 2013.86 1.03 -26.92
Brazil Bovespa 47223.9466 0.99 -5.57
9
Mexico IPC 43240.05 0.36 0.22
Chile IPSA 3754.48 -0.02 -2.51
Chile IGPA 18350.59 -0.03 -2.75
Argentina MerVal 11236.97 0.53 30.98
Colombia IGBC 9602.42 0.21 -17.47
Venezuela IBC 14779.02 0.05 283.00
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 3.7809 0.95 -29.71
Mexico peso 16.764 0.33 -12.05
Chile peso 687.7 0.41 -11.82
Colombia peso 3112 0.02 -23.26
Peru sol 3.2131 0.43 -7.29
Argentina peso 9.3400 -0.05 -8.46
(interbank)
Argentina peso 15.53 -0.13 -9.85
(parallel)
(Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)