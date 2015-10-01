SAO PAULO, Oct 1 Brazil's currency fluctuated
between slight gains and losses on Thursday as cautious
investors await legislation that could have a major impact on
the budget.
Other Latin American currencies were mostly stronger, with
the Colombian and Mexican pesos boosted by higher
prices for oil.
The Brazilian real swung in early trade though
did not stray far from Wednesday's close of 3.96 per dollar.
Brazil's Congress on Wednesday postponed for the second time
a vote that could overturn vetoes by President Dilma Rousseff
aimed at limiting public spending.
Investors are watching the vote closely because a failure to
improve Brazil's fiscal accounts could lead to further sovereign
credit rating downgrades.
"The political climate is still bad, despite Rousseff's
reforms," wrote analysts at Sao Paulo brokerage Guide
Investimentos in a client note, a reference to her attempts to
appease rival parties with cabinet seats in exchange for their
legislative support.
Elsewhere in Latin America, Colombia's peso rose
about 1 percent against the dollar, led by higher prices for
petroleum, the country's main export.
Oil prices gained on Thursday on worries about potential
damage to oil installations from a hurricane headed for the U.S.
East Coast.
Latin American equities markets were mostly higher, with the
MSCI Latin American stock index approaching its
first two-day advance in more than two weeks.
Brazil's Bovespa stock index rose for the third
straight session, boosted by shares of commodities producers
such as state-run oil producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA
, known as Petrobras, and mining giant Vale SA
.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1443 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
Latest change change
MSCI Emerging Markets 797.95 0.74 -17.18
MSCI LatAm 1909.57 0.79 -30.54
Brazil Bovespa 45295.1880 0.52 -9.42
7
Mexico IPC 42581.29 -0.12 -1.31
Chile IPSA 3696.73 0.31 -4.00
Chile IGPA 18105.3 0.27 -4.05
Argentina MerVal 9861.34 0.47 14.95
Colombia IGBC 9297.59 0.16 -20.09
Venezuela IBC 11880.5 0.06 207.89
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 3.9707 -0.16 -33.07
Mexico peso 16.818 0.60 -12.33
Chile peso 694.7 0.19 -12.71
Colombia peso 3054.6 1.05 -21.82
Peru sol 3.2251 0.21 -7.63
Argentina peso 9.4250 -0.05 -9.28
(interbank)
Argentina peso 15.94 0.38 -12.17
(parallel)
(Reporting by Asher Levine and Bruno Federowski; Editing by
Grant McCool)