RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 6 Latin American currencies extended their recent rally on Tuesday on continued bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve will delay an expected interest rate hike to 2016, supporting risk appetite in emerging markets. Leading gains in the region was the Colombian peso, which jumped 1.6 percent as the price of oil, the country's main export product, jumped as much as $2 per barrel. The Brazilian real was also among the best performers, gaining 1.2 percent on hopes that President Dilma Rousseff's efforts to strengthen her political coalition through a cabinet reshuffle will pay off. A key test for Rousseff's coalition will be a congressional vote on Wednesday on whether to uphold or overrule presidential vetoes of two bills that would raise government spending in coming years. Trading volumes were low in the Brazilian currency market, which exacerbated the real's price gains, traders said. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1815 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change MSCI Emerging Markets 829.43 0.99 -14.12 MSCI LatAm 2,018.61 0.75 -26.54 Brazil Bovespa 47,536.07 -0.13 -4.94 Mexico IPC 43,463.49 -0.24 0.74 Chile IPSA 3,766.36 0.55 -2.20 Chile IGPA 18,407.48 0.53 -2.45 Argentina MerVal 10,708.72 1.75 24.82 Colombia IGBC 9,512.12 0.93 -18.24 Venezuela IBC 12,101.16 5.05 213.60 Currencies Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change Brazil real 3.8555 1.12 -31.07 Mexico peso 16.686 0.65 -11.64 Chile peso 680.25 0.44 -10.86 Colombia peso 2,914.01 1.60 -18.05 Peru sol 3.2221 -0.06 -7.54 Argentina peso (interbank) 9.4475 -0.05 -9.50 Argentina peso (parallel) 15.71 0.57 -10.88 (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte and Bruno Federowski; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)