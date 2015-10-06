RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 6 Latin American currencies
extended their recent rally on Tuesday on continued bets that
the U.S. Federal Reserve will delay an expected interest rate
hike to 2016, supporting risk appetite in emerging markets.
Leading gains in the region was the Colombian peso,
which jumped 1.6 percent as the price of oil, the country's main
export product, jumped as much as $2 per barrel.
The Brazilian real was also among the best
performers, gaining 1.2 percent on hopes that President Dilma
Rousseff's efforts to strengthen her political coalition through
a cabinet reshuffle will pay off.
A key test for Rousseff's coalition will be a congressional
vote on Wednesday on whether to uphold or overrule presidential
vetoes of two bills that would raise government spending in
coming years.
Trading volumes were low in the Brazilian currency market,
which exacerbated the real's price gains, traders said.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1815 GMT:
Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct
pct change
change
MSCI Emerging Markets 829.43 0.99 -14.12
MSCI LatAm 2,018.61 0.75 -26.54
Brazil Bovespa 47,536.07 -0.13 -4.94
Mexico IPC 43,463.49 -0.24 0.74
Chile IPSA 3,766.36 0.55 -2.20
Chile IGPA 18,407.48 0.53 -2.45
Argentina MerVal 10,708.72 1.75 24.82
Colombia IGBC 9,512.12 0.93 -18.24
Venezuela IBC 12,101.16 5.05 213.60
Currencies Latest Daily YTD pct
pct change
change
Brazil real 3.8555 1.12 -31.07
Mexico peso 16.686 0.65 -11.64
Chile peso 680.25 0.44 -10.86
Colombia peso 2,914.01 1.60 -18.05
Peru sol 3.2221 -0.06 -7.54
Argentina peso (interbank) 9.4475 -0.05 -9.50
Argentina peso (parallel) 15.71 0.57 -10.88
(Reporting by Walter Brandimarte and Bruno Federowski; Editing
by Meredith Mazzilli)