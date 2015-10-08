RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 8 Latin American currencies
gained broadly on Thursday as investors bet the U.S. Federal
Reserve will signal a possible delay to its expected
interest-rate hike following disappointing economic data in the
world's largest economy.
Speculation that the Fed will refrain from raising rates
this year has boosted global appetite for risk, contributing to
a recovery in Latin American currencies. More details about the
bank's strategy may come in the minutes of its latest monetary
policy meeting, to be released at 1800 GMT.
The Brazilian real gained over 1 percent even after a
federal audit court rejected President Dilma Rousseff's 2014
accounts, paving the way for her opponents to impeach her.
While the court decision represented another blow to a
politically fragile Rousseff, an actual impeachment would
require a lengthy process in Brazil's Congress.
"The court decision isn't the end of the world and markets
have been calmer over the past few days," said a trader with a
local brokerage who requested anonymity because she is not
authorized to talk to the media. "I believe the real will remain
stronger than 4 reais for a little while."
The real last traded at 3.83 per dollar, or 1.3 percent
stronger than Wednesday's close. The Mexican peso rose
0.7 percent.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1525 GMT:
Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct
pct change
change
MSCI Emerging Markets 848.39 -0.28 -11.04
MSCI LatAm 2,069.01 -0.6 -23.69
Brazil Bovespa 48,972.18 0.12 -2.07
Mexico IPC 43,721.47 -0.25 1.33
Chile IPSA 3,796.84 0 -1.41
Chile IGPA 18,566.67 0.1 -1.61
Argentina MerVal 10,817.38 -0.93 26.09
Colombia IGBC 9,701.81 -0.2 -16.61
Venezuela IBC 11,726.47 0 203.89
Currencies Latest Daily YTD pct
pct change
change
Brazil real 3.8265 1.31 -30.55
Mexico peso 16.5362 0.71 -10.84
Chile peso 681.4 -0.32 -11.01
Colombia peso 2,887.1 0.40 -17.29
Peru sol 3.2231 0.00 -7.57
Argentina peso (interbank) 9.4525 0.00 -9.55
Argentina peso (parallel) 15.7 0.32 -10.83
(Reporting by Walter Brandimarte and Bruno Federowski; editing
by G Crosse)