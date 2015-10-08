RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 8 Latin American currencies gained broadly on Thursday as investors bet the U.S. Federal Reserve will signal a possible delay to its expected interest-rate hike following disappointing economic data in the world's largest economy. Speculation that the Fed will refrain from raising rates this year has boosted global appetite for risk, contributing to a recovery in Latin American currencies. More details about the bank's strategy may come in the minutes of its latest monetary policy meeting, to be released at 1800 GMT. The Brazilian real gained over 1 percent even after a federal audit court rejected President Dilma Rousseff's 2014 accounts, paving the way for her opponents to impeach her. While the court decision represented another blow to a politically fragile Rousseff, an actual impeachment would require a lengthy process in Brazil's Congress. "The court decision isn't the end of the world and markets have been calmer over the past few days," said a trader with a local brokerage who requested anonymity because she is not authorized to talk to the media. "I believe the real will remain stronger than 4 reais for a little while." The real last traded at 3.83 per dollar, or 1.3 percent stronger than Wednesday's close. The Mexican peso rose 0.7 percent. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1525 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change MSCI Emerging Markets 848.39 -0.28 -11.04 MSCI LatAm 2,069.01 -0.6 -23.69 Brazil Bovespa 48,972.18 0.12 -2.07 Mexico IPC 43,721.47 -0.25 1.33 Chile IPSA 3,796.84 0 -1.41 Chile IGPA 18,566.67 0.1 -1.61 Argentina MerVal 10,817.38 -0.93 26.09 Colombia IGBC 9,701.81 -0.2 -16.61 Venezuela IBC 11,726.47 0 203.89 Currencies Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change Brazil real 3.8265 1.31 -30.55 Mexico peso 16.5362 0.71 -10.84 Chile peso 681.4 -0.32 -11.01 Colombia peso 2,887.1 0.40 -17.29 Peru sol 3.2231 0.00 -7.57 Argentina peso (interbank) 9.4525 0.00 -9.55 Argentina peso (parallel) 15.7 0.32 -10.83 (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte and Bruno Federowski; editing by G Crosse)