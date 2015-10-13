RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 13 The Brazilian real weakened more than 2 percent on Tuesday on growing political uncertainty related to a possible impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff while concern about the Chinese economy weighed on Latin American currencies in general. The real lost 2.5 percent, giving back more than half of last week's 4.4 percent rally, as the speaker of Brazil's lower house was expected to respond as of Tuesday to a number of petitions requesting the beginning of impeachment proceedings against Rousseff. Government allies fear that house speaker Eduardo Cunha, himself under pressure to step down over corruption allegations, could facilitate the beginning of an impeachment process since he broke from Rousseff's coalition a few months ago. A Supreme Court injunction on Tuesday gave Rousseff more time to muster congressional votes needed to avert the beginning of an impeachment process, but investors were not relieved. "It's going to be a hot week in Brasilia," said Joao Paulo de Gracia Correa, a trader with Correparti brokerage, referring to growing political tension in Brazil's capital. Latin American currencies in general were also under the weight of Chinese trade data, which raised additional concerns about the world's largest importer of commodities. The Mexican peso dropped 1.1 percent while the Chilean peso lost 0.8 percent. In equity markets, Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index led losses in the region with a drop of more than 4 percent. Banking shares were among the biggest decliners, with investors fretting about the impact of political and economic turmoil on banks' profitability. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1820 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change MSCI Emerging Markets 852.97 -1.42 -9.52 MSCI LatAm 2,034.06 -3.69 -22.57 Brazil Bovespa 47,304.16 -4.12 -5.41 Mexico IPC 44,418.92 0.24 2.95 Chile IPSA 3,808.73 -0.62 -1.10 Chile IGPA 18,653.32 -0.33 -1.15 Argentina MerVal 10,940.029 -2.02 27.52 Colombia IGBC 9,712.73 -0.85 -16.52 Venezuela IBC 11,702.23 -0.1 203.27 Currencies Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change Brazil real 3.8535 -2.48 -31.04 Mexico peso 16.62 -1.11 -11.29 Chile peso 683 -0.77 -11.22 Colombia peso 2,911.55 -1.74 -17.98 Peru sol 3.2391 -0.37 -8.03 Argentina peso (interbank) 9.4700 -0.05 -9.71 Argentina peso 15.78 0.32 -11.28 (parallel) (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte and Bruno Federowski; Editing by Andrew Hay)