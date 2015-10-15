By Walter Brandimarte SAO PAULO, Oct 15 The Brazilian real underperformed other Latin American currencies on Thursday after Fitch Ratings downgraded the country and said its investment grade was at risk. The real weakened as much as 1 percent as investors feared Fitch may become the second major rating agency to cut Brazil's rating to junk level in coming months. It later erased losses to rise 0.3 percent as investors' appetite for emerging markets remained steady, supported by recent data that suggested the U.S. Federal Reserve may refrain from raising rates this year. Other Latin American currencies posted larger gains, with the Mexican peso rising 0.6 percent and the Chilean peso climbing 1.1 percent. "Fitch's decision to lower Brazil's sovereign credit rating was largely expected, as reflected in a relatively muted reaction in the currency market," said Michael Henderson, lead economist at risk analysis company Verisk Maplecroft. He warned, however, that the real could weaken back toward the level of 4 real per dollar if opposition lawmakers garner enough political support to start an impeachment process against President Dilma Rousseff, who they blame for accounting irregularities. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1940 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 867.94 2.18 -11.18 MSCI LatAm 2050.8 1.67 -26.05 Brazil Bovespa 47018.95 0.66 -5.98 Mexico IPC 44099.83 0.08 2.21 Chile IPSA 3808.45 0.39 -1.10 Chile IGPA 18666.02 0.34 -1.08 Argentina MerVal 11108.479 2.16 29.48 Colombia IGBC 9591.09 -0.46 -17.56 Venezuela IBC 12019.64 0.44 211.49 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.7998 0.32 -30.06 Mexico peso 16.3735 0.59 -9.95 Chile peso 673.75 1.08 -10.00 Colombia peso 2891 1.21 -17.40 Peru sol 3.2331 0.18 -7.86 Argentina peso (interbank) 9.4800 -0.03 -9.81 Argentina peso (parallel) 15.78 0.25 -11.28 (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Chris Reese)