By Walter Brandimarte
SAO PAULO, Oct 16 The Brazilian real fell more
than 1 percent on Friday, underperforming other Latin American
currencies, as a growing political crisis raised more doubts
about President Dilma Rousseff's ability to adjust government
finances.
The real lost 1.1 percent after two winning sessions
as government allies spent most of their energy trying to avert
an impeachment process against Rousseff rather than approving
austerity measures needed to bridge a 2016 budget deficit.
"The political problems are enough to spoil the calm we have
seen over the past few days," said Glauber Romano, a trader with
Intercam brokerage in Sao Paulo.
Political gridlock contributed to Fitch Ratings' decision to
downgrade Brazil to the brink of junk on Thursday. The agency
said on Friday it will be in a better position in the next few
months to assess Brazil's political environment, a key element
in its decision on whether to strip the country of its
investment grade.
Speculation that Finance Minister Joaquim Levy could resign
was growing among traders as lawmakers resisted to the approval
of the CMPF, a financial transaction tax he has been trying to
push through Congress during the past month. Revenue from the
CPMF is crucial for a government plan to deliver a primary
fiscal surplus in 2016.
Levy, who was scheduled to meet with Rousseff on Friday to
discuss next year's budget, has repeatedly denied rumors that he
was going to quit.
As an alternative to the CPMF, the government is now
considering raising a fuel tax known as CIDE, three officials
said on Friday.
Other Latin American currencies were trading near their
previous closing prices as investor appetite for risk remained
steady on bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve will refrain from
raising interest rates this year.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1940 GMT:
Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct
pct change
change
MSCI Emerging Markets 866.15 0.16 -9.58
MSCI LatAm 2,055.19 1 -25.4
Brazil Bovespa 47,649.68 1.04 -4.71
Mexico IPC 44,421.52 0.76 2.96
Chile IPSA 3,796.71 -0.31 -1.41
Chile IGPA 18,623.28 -0.23 -1.31
Argentina MerVal 11,220.14 1 30.79
Colombia IGBC 9,545.81 -0.38 -17.95
Venezuela IBC 12,630.34 5.08 227.32
Currencies Latest Daily YTD pct
pct change
change
Brazil real 3.8430 -1.12 -30.85
Mexico peso 16.366 0.18 -9.91
Chile peso 675 -0.19 -10.16
Colombia peso 2,883 0.33 -17.17
Peru sol 3.2471 -0.43 -8.26
Argentina peso (interbank) 9.4875 -0.05 -9.88
Argentina peso (parallel) 15.89 -0.38 -11.89
(Reporting by Walter Brandimarte and Bruno Federowski; Editing
by Meredith Mazzilli)