(Updates with final prices)
SAO PAULO, April 25 Latin American stocks fell
on Monday at the start of Brazil's corporate earnings season,
dragged down by lower commodities prices ahead of central bank
meetings in the United States and Japan this week.
Brazil's Bovespa stock index slipped nearly 2
percent, underperforming the broader MSCI Latin American stock
index, as shares of miner Vale SA
fell about 7.5 percent on a drop in iron ore prices.
Shares of steelmaker Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA
sank more than 10 percent after it posted its seventh
straight quarterly loss. Car rental company Localiza
and retailer Lojas Renner were due to release results
later in the day.
World stocks slipped at the start of the week, adding to
signs a three-month rally was cooling. Investors waited for a
Federal Reserve rate decision on Wednesday and a Bank of Japan
policy update on Thursday.
Latin American currencies also fell, with the exception of
the Brazilian real, which traded stronger as the central
bank refrained from intervening.
The Brazilian central bank has stepped up its dollar
purchases in domestic futures markets, using instruments known
as reverse currency swaps, after the real surged on the growing
chances of impeachment of unpopular President Dilma Rousseff.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2120 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD % change
Latest change
MSCI Emerging 839.20 -0.71 5.67
Markets
MSCI LatAm 2188.32 -0.76 19.59
Brazil Bovespa 51861.71 -1.98 19.63
Mexico IPC 45581.20 -0.07 6.06
Chile IPSA 3953.20 -0.48 7.42
Chile IGPA 19454.17 -0.31 7.18
Argentina MerVal 13374.08 -3.89 14.55
Colombia IGBC 10049.54 -0.96 17.58
Venezuela IBC 15905.97 -0.41 9.03
Currencies daily % YTD % change
change
Latest
Brazil real 3.5485 0.61 11.23
Mexico peso 17.5635 -0.59 -1.90
Chile peso 669.8 -0.21 5.96
Colombia peso 2968.65 -0.60 6.76
Peru sol 3.289 -0.61 3.80
Argentina peso 14.3225 -0.16 -9.36
(interbank)
(Reporting by Flavia Bohone and Paula Laier; Writing by Silvio
Cascione; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Tom Brown)