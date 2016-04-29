SAO PAULO, April 29 Brazil's real surged to an
eight-month high on Friday, prompting the country's central bank
to step up intervention to derail the rally, while Colombia and
Mexico's pesos also hit their strongest levels this year.
Dovish signs from the U.S. Federal Reserve have fueled
strong gains in Latin American currencies this week.
The dollar index, a measure of the greenback's value
against a basket of currencies, was on course for its third
consecutive monthly decline for the first time in five years.
Investors have pared their bets on multiple interest rate
hikes this year after the U.S. economy nearly ground to a halt
in the first quarter. This helped to drive demand for
higher-yielding emerging market assets.
Brazil's central bank, in its first intervention in a week,
offered up to $2.5 billion in reverse currency swaps in three
auctions after the real hit 3.45 per dollar.
Other Latin American currencies also strengthened. The
Mexican peso rose more than 0.5 percent to a four-month
high on stronger-than-expected first-quarter preliminary GDP
data for the region's No. 2 economy.
"The dollar trend remains bearish. The (Brazilian) central
bank came in and it continued to fall (against the real)
anyway," said Glauber Romano, trader at brokerage Intercam.
Colombia's peso jumped nearly 1 percent to close at
its strongest since early November.
After the market close, Colombia's central bank unexpectedly
increased its benchmark interest rate by half a percentage point
to stem rising inflation.
Latam stock markets were also firmer, with the broader MSCI
Latin American stock index up 0.4 percent, as
commodities prices gained.
Shares of Mexican media group Televisa SAB
jumped more than 8 percent after the company reported solid
sales growth despite a 59-percent drop in first-quarter profit.
A sharp drop in shares of planemaker Embraer SA
capped gains in Brazilian stocks. Shares of the world's
third-largest commercial jet maker fell nearly 4 percent after a
decline in profit margins in the first quarter.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2115 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
MSCI Emerging Markets 840.19 -0.46 5.8
MSCI LatAm 2292.06 0.36 25.26
Brazil Bovespa 53910.51 -0.74 24.36
Mexico IPC 45784.77 0.56 6.53
Chile IPSA 4002.07 -0.51 8.75
Chile IGPA 19655.14 -0.42 8.28
Argentina MerVal 13724.07 -0.11 17.55
Colombia IGBC 9961.63 -1.2 16.55
Venezuela IBC 15670.96 0.1 7.42
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 3.4382 1.68 14.80
Mexico peso 17.17 0.54 0.35
Chile peso 660 0.08 7.53
Colombia peso 2846.05 0.98 11.36
Peru sol 3.287 -0.33 3.86
Argentina peso (interbank) 14.2500 0.70 -8.89
Argentina peso (parallel) 14.61 0.68 -2.33
(Reporting by Flavia Bohone; Writing by Silvio Cascione;
Editing by Richard Chang)