BRASILIA, May 5 Latin American stocks edged
lower on Thursday, dragged down by the financial sector, mostly
in Brazil, although higher crude prices helped lift currencies
and stocks of oil producers.
The MSCI Latin American stock index fell
about 0.4 percent, with Brazil's Bovespa stock index
underperforming other regional benchmarks as shares of major
banks such as Bradesco SA and Itau Unibanco Holding
SA fell more than 1 percent.
Brazilian markets have gone through a volatile week after
three months of solid gains as investors await the
opposition-controlled Senate's May 11 vote on whether to try
President Dilma Rousseff on charges that she broke budget laws.
Vice President Michel Temer would automatically become acting
president if she is put on trial.
Shares in Bradesco fell nearly 2 percent after UBS analysts
led by Phillip Finch downgraded the stock to "neutral" from
"buy." Bradesco has gained 45 percent so far this year,
reflecting a broad rally in Brazilian markets on hopes Temer
would be more investor-friendly than Rousseff.
Nonvoting shares in Brazilian state-run oil producer
Petroleo Brasileiro SA rose nearly 1 percent, helping
to limit Bovespa's losses. Colombia's Ecopetrol also
edged up more than 1 percent ``as a wildfire in Canada and
escalating tensions in Libya lifted crude prices.
Latam currencies had small gains, with the Chilean peso
outperforming peers by strengthening more than 0.5
percent as commodities prices rose.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1559 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
Latest change change
MSCI Emerging Markets 808.91 -0.57 2.44
MSCI LatAm 2174.03 -0.61 19.55
Brazil Bovespa 51836.03 -1.36 19.58
Mexico IPC 45234.59 -0.25 5.25
Chile IPSA 4013.43 0.18 9.05
Chile IGPA 19732.71 0.18 8.71
Argentina MerVal 13369.81 1.13 14.51
Colombia IGBC 9705.44 -0.18 13.55
Venezuela IBC 15380.85 0.23 5.43
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 3.5282 0.29 11.87
Mexico peso 17.7870 0.07 -3.13
Chile peso 665.9 0.59 6.58
Colombia peso 2952.7 0.00 7.33
Peru sol 3.3179 0.36 2.90
Argentina peso (interbank) 14.2600 -0.11 -8.96
Argentina peso (parallel) 14.6 0.48 -2.26
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Richard Chang)