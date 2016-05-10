BRASILIA, May 10 Brazilian stocks and the real
jumped on Tuesday with impeachment proceedings against leftist
President Dilma Rousseff back on track, fueling optimism that a
new pro-market administration could take over on Thursday.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 2
percent, driven up by shares of banks and energy companies such
as state-run oil producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA.
Brazilian shares outperformed other equity markets in the
region and drove the broader MSCI Latin American stock index
, also up about 2 percent.
The Brazilian real, in turn, gained more than 1
percent and was stronger than the 3.50/dollar mark that many
traders see as a threshold for central bank intervention. The
bank has not intervened to curb currency gains through reverse
swaps since last Tuesday.
The speaker of the lower house of Brazil's Congress withdrew
early on Tuesday his controversial decision to annul an
impeachment vote against Rousseff. The Senate will vote on
Wednesday whether to put her on trial for breaking budget laws.
If, as is widely expected, a simple majority agrees to hold
the trial, she will be automatically suspended from office for
up to six months and Vice President Michel Temer will take over
as president.
Elsewhere in Latin America, the Mexican peso also
rose more than 1 percent as crude prices jumped 2 percent
on supply disruptions in Canada. Other currencies lost against
the dollar, with Colombian peso down 0.6 percent.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1616 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
Latest change change
MSCI Emerging Markets 805.31 0.55 0.85
MSCI LatAm 2182.49 2.62 16.23
Brazil Bovespa 52036.25 2.05 20.04
Mexico IPC 45515.19 0.59 5.90
Chile IPSA 3978.49 -0.2 8.10
Chile IGPA 19585.08 -0.17 7.90
Argentina MerVal 13460.57 1.43 15.29
Colombia IGBC 9626.02 0.24 12.62
Venezuela IBC 15392.23 0.23 5.51
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 3.4787 1.29 13.46
Mexico peso 17.9980 1.13 -4.27
Chile peso 677.9 -0.40 4.69
Colombia peso 2971.38 -0.58 6.66
Peru sol 3.333 0.06 2.43
Argentina peso (interbank) 14.2225 0.09 -8.72
Argentina peso (parallel) 14.49 0.35 -1.52
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)