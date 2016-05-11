(Updates prices)
BRASILIA May 10 Brazilian stocks and the real
jumped on Tuesday as impeachment proceedings against leftist
President Dilma Rousseff got back on track, fueling optimism
that a new pro-market administration could take over on
Thursday.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose more
than 4 percent, driven up by steelmaker Usinas and
insurer Qualicorp, which both soared over 9 percent.
Brazil outperformed other equity markets in the region and
drove up the broader MSCI Latin American stock index
, rising 4 percent, despite Rousseff's last-ditch
attempt to stay in office through the courts.
On Tuesday, Attorney General Eduardo Cardozo, the
government's top lawyer, asked the Supreme Court to annul
impeachment proceedings arguing they were politically motivated
and had no legal basis.
But the leftist leader appeared resigned to leave the
presidency; in her office, aides had packed her papers and
cleared the shelves.
The Brazilian real gained more than 1.5 percent to
3.4666/dollar, below the 3.5 per greenback mark that many
traders see as a threshold for central bank intervention. The
bank has not intervened to curb currency gains through reverse
swaps since last Tuesday.
The speaker of the lower house of Brazil's Congress withdrew
early on Tuesday his controversial decision to annul an
impeachment vote against Rousseff. The Senate will vote on
Wednesday whether to put her on trial for breaking budget laws.
If, as is widely expected, a simple majority agrees to hold
the trial, Rousseff will be automatically suspended from office
for up to six months and Vice President Michel Temer will take
over as president.
Elsewhere in Latin America, the Mexican peso rose
1.21 percent, its best showing in nearly two months, as crude
prices jumped over 2 percent on supply disruptions in
Canada.
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and
Leslie Adler)