SAO PAULO, May 13 Brazil shares and its currency
fell on Friday, following a drop in global commodities prices
, as investors awaited for interim President Michel
Temer's team to announce measures to control debt and restore
economic growth.
The real weakened about 1 percent against the dollar,
which strengthened against a basket of currencies.
Brazil's central bank refrained from selling reverse
currency swaps, unlike the previous two days.
Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles, who was sworn in on
Thursday, said harsh measures to stabilize the country's rising
debt burden would be announced at the right moment.
Brazil's Senate on Thursday suspended President Dilma
Rousseff and put her on trial on charges of breaking budget
laws. Vice President Michel Temer has taken over as interim
president.
Brazil's benchmark stock index the Bovespa fell 2
percent, as did the MSCI Latin America index.
"The market is on hold, awaiting measures from the new
government," said Mario Battistel, of brokerage Fair.
Shares of state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA
fell 1 percent as oil prices fell.
Petrobras, as the company is commonly known, posted its third
straight quarterly loss on Thursday.
Shares of meatpacker JBS SA, which rose more than
20 percent on Thursday after announcing a plan to list
international operations in New York, fell 3.51 percent.
Elsewhere in Latin America, Mexico's peso weakened
by 1 percent while the Chilean peso fell 0.55 percent.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1534 GMT:
Latin American
market prices
from Reuters
Stock indexes daily YTD %
% chang
Latest chang e
e
MSCI Emerging 795,67 -1.36 1.58
Markets
MSCI LatAm 2167,75 -2.03 20.92
Brazil Bovespa 52155,3 -2.04 20.31
7
Mexico IPC 45556,2 -0.28 6.00
0
Chile IPSA 4004,75 -0.26 8.82
Chile IGPA 19679,3 -0.22 8.42
0
Argentina 13222,3 -1.1 13.25
MerVal 9
Colombia IGBC 9960,51 -0.45 16.53
Venezuela IBC 15386,3 0.11 5.47
3
Currencies daily YTD %
% chang
chang e
Latest e
Brazil real 3,5086 -1.04 12.50
Mexico peso 18,1550 -1.02 -5.10
Chile peso 689 -0.55 3.00
Colombia peso 2985,37 -1.32 6.16
Peru sol 3,3359 -0.30 2.34
Argentina peso 14,1500 0.18 -8.25
(interbank)
Argentina peso 14,6 0.68 -2.26
(parallel)
Turkish lira 2,9706 -0.24
South African 15,3415 -2.00
rand
Russian rouble 65,1327 -0.65
(Reporting by Flavia Bohone; Writing by Caroline Stauffer;
Editing by Richard Chang)