SAO PAULO, May 13 Brazil shares and its currency fell on Friday, following a drop in global commodities prices , as investors awaited for interim President Michel Temer's team to announce measures to control debt and restore economic growth. The real weakened about 1 percent against the dollar, which strengthened against a basket of currencies. Brazil's central bank refrained from selling reverse currency swaps, unlike the previous two days. Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles, who was sworn in on Thursday, said harsh measures to stabilize the country's rising debt burden would be announced at the right moment. Brazil's Senate on Thursday suspended President Dilma Rousseff and put her on trial on charges of breaking budget laws. Vice President Michel Temer has taken over as interim president. Brazil's benchmark stock index the Bovespa fell 2 percent, as did the MSCI Latin America index. "The market is on hold, awaiting measures from the new government," said Mario Battistel, of brokerage Fair. Shares of state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA fell 1 percent as oil prices fell. Petrobras, as the company is commonly known, posted its third straight quarterly loss on Thursday. Shares of meatpacker JBS SA, which rose more than 20 percent on Thursday after announcing a plan to list international operations in New York, fell 3.51 percent. Elsewhere in Latin America, Mexico's peso weakened by 1 percent while the Chilean peso fell 0.55 percent. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1534 GMT: Latin American market prices from Reuters Stock indexes daily YTD % % chang Latest chang e e MSCI Emerging 795,67 -1.36 1.58 Markets MSCI LatAm 2167,75 -2.03 20.92 Brazil Bovespa 52155,3 -2.04 20.31 7 Mexico IPC 45556,2 -0.28 6.00 0 Chile IPSA 4004,75 -0.26 8.82 Chile IGPA 19679,3 -0.22 8.42 0 Argentina 13222,3 -1.1 13.25 MerVal 9 Colombia IGBC 9960,51 -0.45 16.53 Venezuela IBC 15386,3 0.11 5.47 3 Currencies daily YTD % % chang chang e Latest e Brazil real 3,5086 -1.04 12.50 Mexico peso 18,1550 -1.02 -5.10 Chile peso 689 -0.55 3.00 Colombia peso 2985,37 -1.32 6.16 Peru sol 3,3359 -0.30 2.34 Argentina peso 14,1500 0.18 -8.25 (interbank) Argentina peso 14,6 0.68 -2.26 (parallel) Turkish lira 2,9706 -0.24 South African 15,3415 -2.00 rand Russian rouble 65,1327 -0.65 (Reporting by Flavia Bohone; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Richard Chang)