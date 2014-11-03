* EM energy producers to see net capital inflows

* Rock bottom oil prices leave less money to invest

* Treasuries could be impacted by reduced liquidity

By Michael Turner

LONDON, Nov 3 (IFR) - Emerging market energy producers could put pressure on a range of capital market instruments including Treasuries this year by draining capital from global markets for the first time in almost two decades, according to BNP Paribas strategists.

A shift from outflows to inflows could see emerging market energy firms take US$8bn net out of the financial markets in 2014, the French bank said in a research note.

Many oil firms are being left with little excess money because of rock bottom oil prices. In the days of higher oil prices, oil firms would save or invest excess cash in financial instruments, providing liquidity to the market.

But with the WTI crude oil price sitting at US$80.84 a barrel on Monday, and Brent crude trading for US$85.88, there will be a net yearly inflow of capital to EM energy producers for the first time in 18 years, according to BNP Paribas. This will likely be repeated in 2015 if oil prices stay at around UD$80 a barrel.

In an almost US$70bn swing, EM energy producers will see US$8bn of net inflows into the global markets by the end of this year from the US$60bn of outflows in 2013.

The drop from 2012 is even more pronounced, after EM energy firms put US$248bn into the global financial markets that year by recycling petrodollars through tools such as bank deposits and capital markets instruments, according to BNP Paribas figures.

LARGE RAMIFICATIONS

A net shift from outflows to inflows could have large ramifications for a diverse range of financial market instruments.

These include loans, as energy firms cut lender liquidity by putting less cash into bank deposits, direct equity investments and even US Treasuries.

"Strong recycled petrodollars has often been used as an argument why US rates are low and why there is excess demand/liquidity in financial markets," David Spegel, global head of emerging markets sovereign and credit strategy research at BNP Paribas, told IFR. "So there are many implications for markets if this deteriorates any further."

The shift to companies spending funds, rather than saving or investing them in the capital markets, is directly correlated to the low price of oil, the French bank said.

At their height in 2006, EM energy firms provided US$511bn of liquidity to financial markets. While WTI crude, at US$76.28/barrel, was trading not much lower in September 2006 than it is today, the sector back then was at a different stage of the cycle after prices had risen by 47% in a year, according to the US energy and information administration. In contrast, crude prices shed 23.87% this July alone.

"Previously, EM exporters were saving more of the net capital and current account inflows they received and were investing the money into deposits and capital markets," said Spegel. "Where once oil EMs provided the world with liquidity and contributing to imbalances, they are not doing so and instead are starting to suck it up."

This means that the incremental liquidity provided by EM oil firms recycling their petrodollars is now negative on a net basis.

Spegel added: "This is the first a drain on global liquidity has been provided by oil-credits in the time I have been looking at that petrodollar capital."

Major EM energy exporters include Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Venezuela.

BELOW BREAK EVEN

Oil prices are already well below the budgetary break even price for many oil exporting countries. Russia needs oil at around US$100/barrel, according to Deutsche Bank. The UAE has a break even oil price of US$90/barrel, Saudi Arabia US$92, Libya US$111, Venezuela US$117, Iraq US$116 and Nigeria US$124, according to Thomson Reuters data.

While low oil prices can benefit EM countries, particularly by increasing household disposable income, cheap oil puts pressure on outstanding bonds, said BNP Paribas.

"With the heavy reliance on debt capital markets for funding, typical of many energy net exporters, the picture for marketable hard currency bonds is somewhat less positive," said the report.

There were US$213bn of outstanding securities from oil exporting sovereigns and US$239bn from energy producing corporates at the end of September, 2014. This equates to 8% and 13% of outstanding external bond debt respectively.

"This means that 21% of the external bond universe faces negative oil-price-related credit pressure," said the report.

(Reporting By Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy, Alex Chambers)