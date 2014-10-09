LONDON Oct 9 Sanctions-hit Russia has lost around a tenth of hard currency reserves so far this year in dollar terms, bucking a generally rising trend across most emerging markets.

Developing economies that spent billions of dollars last year to support their currencies are being forced to do so again in recent weeks as the dollar rises on expectations of higher U.S. interest rates from mid-2015.

Earlier this year, however, many countries actively bought dollars, capitalising on a recovery in investments. Flows to emerging stock and bond markets this year amount to $138 billion, according to the Institute of International Finance.

Reserves rose 10-12 percent in Indonesia and Mexico compared with end-2013 and by 5-7 percent in South Korea, Hong Kong and India. Compared with year-ago levels, Indian and Mexican reserves are up 12-14 percent, while Indonesia is up 16 percent, as shown in the following graphic:

link.reuters.com/huf76v

"Reserves in some countries such as Russia have gone down because of interventions and capital outflows but if you look at countries such as India or Mexico, reserves have clearly picked up as they have had (investment) inflows," said Michael Howell, managing director of consultancy CrossBorder Capital.

Russian reserves stood at $457 billion by end-September, compared with $510 billion at the end of 2013 and $515 billion a year ago, because of hefty rouble-supportive interventions during the Crimea crisis earlier this year.

Russian reserves also edged down by the equivalent of $20 billion in the third quarter, primarily due to valuation effects. Around 40 percent of its reserves are in euro, which fell 8 percent versus the dollar between July and September.

Reserves are likely to fall further in the fourth quarter as Russian companies, shut out of global bond markets, scramble for dollars to repay maturing debt. The rouble stands near the 40-per-dollar mark and analysts reckon the central bank spent around $3.5 billion between Friday and Wednesday to support it.

"If you assume that the population won't join (in this rouble sell-off), I would say the central bank will have to sell $20-$30 billion (by end-2014) and that's based on demand from banks and companies," said RBS strategist Tatiana Orlova.

Nigeria, Argentina and South Africa have seen reserve falls between 8.5 and 12.5 percent so far in 2014, while Ukrainian reserves are down more than 20 percent.

Third quarter reserves fell in many other emerging countries too as many central banks intervened, especially in September, to smooth out currency volatility. Valuation changes also had an impact in countries such as South Korea that hold part of their reserves in currencies other than the dollar.

Headline reserves slipped by $5 billion in Brazil, $6 billion in Thailand and $2 billion in South Korea over the second quarter. For a table on reserve changes, see

"Reserves will keep going down if the U.S. dollar stays stong," Howell said. "The focus of emerging markets policy in recent years has been to build a cushion of reserves and use that to protect their currencies. That is what they are doing."

Overall reserves in emerging markets stood at $4.24 trillion at the end of the third 2014 quarter, a rise from $4.08 trillion at the end of last year, and from $4.16 at the end of July, according to data from CrossBorder Capital:

link.reuters.com/nyf76v

This does not include China which alone holds around $4 trillion in reserves. (Reporting by Sujata Rao; Graphics by Vincent Flasseur; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)