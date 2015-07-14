LONDON, July 14 Russian central bank reserves posted their first quarterly increase in March-June in almost two years while reserves in India surged to record highs. Below is a table of emerging market central bank reserves (in billions of U.S. dollars). For graphics and story on emerging market reserves, click COUNTRY Jun-15 Mar-15 Dec-14 Sep-14 RUSSIA 362 354 388.5 456.8 TAIWAN 421.4 414.7 419 420.7 BRAZIL 372 371 373.4 375.7 S.KOREA 375 362.7 363.6 364.4 HONG KONG 341 332.2 328.5 325.8 INDIA 354.5 343 319.2 314.8 MEXICO 194.3 197.8 195.7 193.4 THAILAND 159.1 158.2 157 161.9 TURKEY 119.9 123.4 128.3 134.4 POLAND 104 97.1 100.4 101.7 INDONESIA 108 111.6 111.9 111.2 PHILIPPINES 80.7 80.4 79.8 80.43 SOUTH AFRICA 41.6 41.3 42.7 43.32 NIGERIA 29 29.8 34.5 39.5 ARGENTINA 33.8 31.5 31.4 27.9 UKRAINE 10.26 9.7 7.5 16.2 PAKISTAN 17.5 16.7 15.2 13.2 Source: central banks (Compiled by Sujata Rao; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)