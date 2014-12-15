Dec 15 Emerson Electric Co said it would
sell its power transmission business to Regal Beloit Corp
, a maker of electric motors, for $1.44 billion.
The deal comprises $1.4 billion in cash and assumption of
certain post-retirement liabilities, Emerson said.
Emerson's power transmission solutions business makes
couplings, bearings and gearing components under brands such as
Browning, Kop-Flex, Rollway and Sealmaster.
The unit had revenue of more than $600 million in 2014 and
employed more than 3,000 people, the company said.
