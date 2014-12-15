(Adds details, background, shares)
Dec 15 Emerson Electric Co said it would
sell its power transmission unit to Regal Beloit Corp, a
maker of electric motors, for $1.44 billion as it streamlines
its business.
Regal Beloit's shares rose 6 percent premarket on Monday on
the deal, the company's biggest acquisition.
Emerson said in June that it was evaluating strategic
options for the unit to focus on high-growth areas.
Regal Beloit was competing with ball bearings maker Timken
Co, brake and clutch maker Altra Industrial Motion
and private equity firms Warburg Pincus LLC and Onex
Corp for the business.
The deal comprises $1.4 billion in cash and assumption of
certain post-retirement liabilities, Emerson said.
The power transmission business, housed in Emerson's
industrial automation business, makes couplings, bearings and
gearing components under brands such as Browning, Kop-Flex,
Rollway and Sealmaster.
The unit had revenue of more than $600 million in 2014 and
employed more than 3,000 people, Emerson said.
Regal Beloit said the business would complement the
manufacturing processes for its electric motors, mechanical and
electrical motion controls and power generation products.
The company said it expected the deal, likely to close in
the first quarter of 2015, to add between $0.40 and $0.60 per
share to its earnings in 2015.
Robert W Baird advised to Regal Beloit on the deal.
Regal Beloit's shares were trading at $75, while Emerson's
shares were slightly up at $59.87 premarket. Up to Friday's
close, Emerson's shares had fallen about 17 percent this year,
while Regal Beloit's fell 7 percent.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)