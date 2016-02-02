Feb 2 Factory automation equipment maker Emerson Electric Co reported a 33.5 percent fall in quarterly profit as a strong dollar again ate into the value of sales outside the United States.

Net earnings attributable to Emerson's common shareholders fell to $349 million, or 53 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Dec. 31 from $525 million, or 75 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 56 cents per share.

Total sales fell 15.6 percent to $4.71 billion. (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)