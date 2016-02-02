BRIEF-Helmerich & Payne to buy MOTIVE Drilling for $75 mln payable at deal closing
* Helmerich & Payne Inc announces acquisition of MOTIVE Drilling Technologies Inc
Feb 2 Factory automation equipment maker Emerson Electric Co reported a 33.5 percent fall in quarterly profit as a strong dollar again ate into the value of sales outside the United States.
Net earnings attributable to Emerson's common shareholders fell to $349 million, or 53 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Dec. 31 from $525 million, or 75 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 56 cents per share.
Total sales fell 15.6 percent to $4.71 billion. (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Helmerich & Payne Inc announces acquisition of MOTIVE Drilling Technologies Inc
May 22 Fox News was hit with new sexual harassment and discrimination lawsuits on Monday, adding to the catalog of complaints that has rattled the U.S. cable news network and its corporate parent 21st Century Fox Inc.