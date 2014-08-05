Aug 5 Emerson Electric Co, a automation
and power supply systems maker, reported a higher quarterly
profit, helped by a rise in sales in North America.
Net earnings attributable to common shareholders rose to
$728 million, or $1.03 per share, in the third quarter ended
June 30, from $194 million, or 27 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Revenue fell 0.5 percent to $6.31 billion.
Emerson said it now expects to hit the lower end of its 2014
revenue and profit forecast due to the ongoing economic
uncertainty.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)