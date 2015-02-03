(Adds details, background, shares)
Feb 3 Factory automation equipment maker Emerson
Electric Co's quarterly revenue fell slightly due to a
strong dollar and divestitures, and the company said it now
expected sales to fall 1-4 percent in 2015.
Shares of the company, which had earlier said it expected
reported sales to stay flat or rise by 1 percent in 2015, fell 2
percent in volatile premarket trading.
Emerson blamed a strong dollar, lower oil prices and
weakness in Europe, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa
region for its weak sales forecast.
The company sold its power transmission unit in December to
Regal Beloit Corp for $1.44 billion, as part of its efforts to
focus on its high-growth businesses.
Emerson said on Tuesday that it would spend $100 million on
restructuring in 2015, double the amount it had estimated
earlier.
The restructuring will impact about 1,000 salaried and 1,000
hourly employees, the company said. It was not clear if these
employees were being relocated within the company or being
offered severance packages.
Emerson had about 115,100 employees as of Sept. 30. The
company was not immediately available for comment.
The company forecast 2015 earnings of $4.50-$4.60 per share,
including a negative impact of a strong dollar, a restructuring
charge of 5 cents per share and an estimated gain of 75 cents
from divestiture.
Analysts on average were expecting $3.92 per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Emerson's net earnings attributable to common shareholders
rose to $525 million, or 75 cents per share, in the first
quarter ended Dec. 31 from $462 million, or 65 cents per share,
a year earlier.
Revenue fell 0.3 percent to $5.59 billion.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 72 cents per
share and revenue of $5.59 billion.
St. Louis, Missouri-based Emerson's shares were trading at
$57.60 before the bell.
Up to Monday's close, the stock had fallen about 8 percent
in the past 12 months, while the Dow Jones Global Industrials
Index had risen about 4 percent.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel
and Kirti Pandey)