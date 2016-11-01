Nov 1 Emerson Electric Co, a maker of
factory automation equipment, reported a 32.4 percent drop in
quarterly profit as weak oil prices curtailed spending by
customers in the energy industry.
Total revenue declined to $3.93 billion in the fourth
quarter ended Sept. 30 from $4.20 billion a year earlier.
Net earnings attributable to Emerson's common shareholders
fell to $438 million, or 68 cents per share, from $648 million,
or 98 cents per share. (bit.ly/2f8kF23)
On an adjusted basis, the company earned 96 cents per share.
(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina
D'Couto)