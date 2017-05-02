BRIEF-Alterra Power signs revenue contract for Flat Top Project
* Alterra Power says signing, via wholly-owned project subsidiary, of 13-year power hedge agreement with affiliate of CITI for 200 MW Flat Top Wind Project
May 2 Emerson Electric Co reported a 2.4 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher sales in its commercial and residential solutions business, which makes air conditioning compressors and ignition systems for furnaces.
The factory automation equipment maker's earnings from continuing operations rose to $384 million, or 58 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $375 million, or 57 cents per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/2oSXEIB)
Net sales were little changed at $3.57 billion.
The company also raised its full-year sales and earnings forecasts. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera and Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
* Amedica announces delayed filing of quarterly report on form 10-Q and receipt of nasdaq letter