* Q2 share 74 cents vs. 80 cents expected
* Q2 sales $5.92 billion
* Sees full-year 2012 EPS $3.35 to $3.50
* Shares down 5.6 percent
By Nick Zieminski
May 1 Emerson Electric Co reported
disappointing quarterly earnings and cut its full-year earnings
and sales forecasts, saying its key markets were recovering more
slowly than expected and its shares fell 5.6 percent.
The provider of industrial automation systems and
uninterruptible power supplies said Europe, China and Brazil
were all under pressure.
"The big issue that we face here, I think, in the next six
to 12 months is the global economy continues to slide," Chief
Executive David Farr said. "The U.S. economy ... is the global
engine of growth right now."
The CEO also said the company's process management segment,
which makes systems used by the energy industry, lost about $300
million in sales in the first two quarters because of quality
control issues. Farr apologized to investors for two
disappointing Emerson quarters.
Emerson gets more of its sales from China, around 10
percent, than other manufacturers, said industrials analyst Matt
Collins of Edward Jones.
"They've got more China exposure than just about anybody,"
Collins said, adding that China's economy is likely to bottom
out soon and start picking up in the coming quarters.
Emerson shares had run up ahead of the earnings report as
investors cheered signs of a pick-up in order rates, which the
company publishes monthly. Tuesday's results threw cold water on
that optimism, Collins said.
CUTS FORECAST
Emerson's net income slid to $545 million, or 74 cents per
share, in the second quarter that ended March 31, from $556
million, or 73 cents per share, a year earlier. Fewer shares
outstanding lifted earnings per share.
The results were 6 cents below average analyst estimates of
80 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales rose 1 percent to $5.92 billion, below Wall Street
estimates of $6 billion.
Three of five divisions showed lower revenue, but Emerson's
process management segment, which serves the energy industry,
had stronger sales. Stronger construction markets lifted a
segment that makes tools and storage equipment.
St. Louis-based Emerson, which also makes wireless networks
used in oil and gas production and heating and cooling
technology, said weakness persisted in Europe and China's
economy was likely to remain softer than expected.
Telecommunications, technology and other markets were
recovering, but not as quickly as it had forecast.
Analysts have noted that Emerson is also more heavily
exposed to Europe than many of its industrial peers. Unlike
others, Emerson does not sell to the booming aerospace industry,
Edward Jones' Collins said.
Emerson forecast full-year earnings per share between $3.35
and $3.50. Analyst estimates are at the top of that range. In
February, Emerson estimated 2012 profit of $3.45 to $3.60 a
share.
Like other large, industrial multinationals, Emerson has
lagged the wider market over the past year. Its stock trades a
premium to peers such as General Electric Co and
Honeywell International Inc.
Emerson shares, which rallied last week as U.S. industrials
reported a string of market-beating results, fell 5.6 percent to
$49.58 in afternoon trading.