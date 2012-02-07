* Q1 EPS 50 cents vs Street view 51 cents
* Q1 sales down 4 pct to $5.31 bln
* Sees 2012 EPS $3.45 to $3.60
* Shares down 2.8 percent
By Nick Zieminski
Feb 7 Emerson Electric Co reported
lower-than-expected quarterly earnings as floods in Thailand
disrupted supplies and weak European economies hurt demand.
The industrial conglomerate also cut its full-year sales
forecast but said it expects most of the pressures on its
operations to be temporary. Its profit forecast was in line with
analyst estimates but shares fell 2.8 percent in late trading.
Chief Executive David Farr said Europe was in recession but
the maker of industrial automation systems and oil and gas
equipment expects to increase sales there this year, in part
because its European operations sell into healthier Eastern
European and Middle Eastern markets.
"I feel better about Europe today than I did a couple months
ago because of the actions being taken by their government and
the actions being taken by the banks and financial community,"
Farr said on Emerson's conference call. "So even though we see a
recession, we are still going to say that we have underlying
growth in Europe in 2012."
Farr said China's industrial economy was slowing down and
said he does not expect a recovery in China's housing and
commercial construction markets this year.
Net earnings fell 23 percent to $371 million, or 50 cents
per share, in the first quarter ended Dec. 31 from $480 million
or 63 cents per share, a year earlier.
The profit missed analysts' average estimate by 1 cent,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales fell 4 percent to $5.31 billion, slightly above Wall
Street estimates of $5.29 billion. Floods in Thailand disrupted
supplies of electronic components, hurting revenue and profit in
the process management segment that serves the energy industry.
Margins in the process business were much lower than
expected, Nomura analyst Shannon O'Callaghan said.
The floods also hurt Emerson's network power segment, which
makes uninterruptible power supplies. This business was also
affected by U.S. telecommunications customers deferring
investments.
Thailand's worst floods in half a century forced a series of
industrial estates to close in October, disrupting production of
electronics, one of Thailand's key exports.
Companies citing the floods this earnings season include
carmakers Ford and Honda, electronic connector
maker TE Connectivity, hard drive maker Western Digital
Corp, as well as insurers XL Group Plc and
Everest Re Group Ltd.
The insurance industry estimates its losses from the
flooding to be at least $15 billion, and there are fears the
number could rise as high as $20 billion.
FLOOD IMPACT
"The Thailand floods, slower growth in Asia and a host of
other issues derailed the quarter, but there are signs of life
in the underlying numbers," said Edward Jones industrial analyst
Matt Collins.
He added that the network power and climate tech businesses
lagged expectations but U.S. construction activity was reviving
and Emerson's European businesses were more resilient than
expected.
Emerson shares have lagged the S&P 500 index over the past
year, but the stock remains one of the most richly valued among
large, multinational industrial companies.
Emerson stock was down 2.8 percent to $51.89. Counting
Tuesday's decline, Emerson is still up about 11 percent this
year, beating a broader index of manufacturing stocks.
Weak demand from both Chinese and U.S. housing markets
pushed down sales of Emerson's air conditioning components. The
company said it did not expect much recovery in Chinese
construction markets this year.
CEO Farr said January orders were down 22 percent in the
climate technology business.
Two other businesses, industrial automation and tools and
storage, generated higher sales. Earnings increased in the tools
business, reflecting strength in nonresidential construction
markets. Farr said he felt "positive" about the U.S. commercial
construction outlook.
Emerson said telecommunications as well as heating and
cooling markets would improve and that industrial businesses
were "strong," but it trimmed its fiscal 2012 sales forecast. It
expects core sales to rise by 4 percent to 6 percent, down from
a December forecast of 5 percent to 7 percent.
The company expects 2012 earnings of $3.45 to $3.60 per
share, which brackets analysts' average estimate of $3.51.
Estimates have come down since Emerson warned in December about
the effects of the Thai floods and said Europe's economies had
entered a recession.