March 21 Industrial conglomerate Emerson Electric Co said order growth at its process management segment remains strong as high energy prices continue to boost global oil and gas investment.

The St. Louis-based company said backlog growth of 10 to 15 percent supports a strong sales outlook for the second half of 2012.

Orders at the process management business -- its biggest segment -- were up 10 percent for the trailing three-month period. This was stronger than reported last month.

Order growth at the segment was balanced between project and MRO (maintenance, repair, and operations) activity, Emerson said in a monthly filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Total company orders were flat to 5 percent up from a year earlier, Emerson said.

Shares of the company closed at $51.53 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.