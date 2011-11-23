Nov 23 Industrial conglomerate Emerson Electric Co (EMR.N) said on Wednesday order growth in its industrial automation segment slowed further in the three months to October, while total company orders accelerated slightly.

Capital goods markets have softened from a year ago, the company said in a monthly filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Orders in the industrial automation segment were flat to up 5 percent in the trailing three months, down from their more than 5 percent pace in the three months to September, in part reflecting slowing economies in Europe.

About 38 percent of industrial automation's sales are to Europe, the heaviest exposure among Emerson's five businesses, according to a separate regulatory filing. Europe also weighed on Emerson's climate technologies business, where orders were flat to down 5 percent, matching the pace in the prior two periods.

Overall, total company orders grew 5 percent, slightly faster than the pace through September. A stronger U.S. dollar reduced order rates by 3 percentage points.

The strongest order growth was in the process management division, reflecting continued demand for Emerson's technology from the oil and gas industries. In that segment, too, order growth would have been higher once currency effects are stripped out.

Emerson is among a handful of U.S. industrial companies that report monthly data to give investors a glimpse of business trends beyond quarterly earnings statements. Others include Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N), Kennametal Inc (KMT.N), and Illinois Tool Works (ITW.N).

(Reporting by Nick Zieminski in New York)