* Q4 adjusted profit $1.11/share beats by 6 cents
* Sales up 2 pct to $6.70 bln
* CEO Farr: U.S. fiscal cliff to hit spending
* Shares add 1.9 percent
By Nick Zieminski
Nov 6 U.S. industrial conglomerate Emerson
Electric Co reported a sharply lower quarterly net
profit on Tuesday, reflecting a goodwill charge in its network
power business, and said it expects earnings to grow by at least
a single-digit percentage rate in fiscal 2013.
Slower telecommunications and information technology markets
led to the $592 million charge. Emerson said it will pursue a
sale of its $1.4 billion embedded computing and power business.
The company is planning for a "challenging" business
environment that includes stagnant economies in Europe and
likely lower U.S. investment as a result of the "fiscal cliff"
of automatic government spending cuts, Chief Executive David
Farr said on a conference call with investors.
"Even if they do resolve the fiscal cliff, and I have no
idea how they're going to do that, I personally believe the
spending in the U.S. will be negatively impacted, both at the
government level and at the consumer level," Farr said.
Farr, among the most outspoken U.S. manufacturing
executives, said Tuesday's election will result in either "great
excitement" or a "great ugh," depending on one's political
party. He added that solving the fiscal cliff is the top
priority of chief executives after the vote.
"We need the leaders of this country to get together and
sort out how we're going to fix the long-term fiscal structure
of our government. We can't afford what we're doing right now."
Farr also said Japan was weakening and the outlook for China
is uncertain as new leadership takes power there.
While Emerson looks to dispose of a business, its
acquisitions are limited to small bolt-on deals, with around
$500 million budgeted, he added.
Emerson shares closed up 1.9 percent at $51.46.
BEATING ESTIMATES
Net earnings fell 63 percent to $282 million, or 39 cents
per share, in Emerson's fiscal fourth quarter ended Sept. 30,
from $761 million, or $1.01 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding the goodwill charge, adjusted profit of $1.11 a
share was 6 cents ahead of the average Wall Street target,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales rose 2 percent to $6.70 billion, meeting estimates.
St. Louis-based Emerson, which raised its dividend slightly,
posted an 18 percent sales increase in its process management
business, reflecting investment by the energy industry. Other
divisions showed lower or flat sales.
Sales and profit expectations have come down in recent weeks
as Emerson's orders have reflected weak telecommunications
demand and softening economies in Asia.
Emerson, the maker of factory automation systems,
uninterruptible power supplies for data networks, and wireless
technology for the energy sector, said orders have slowed
because economies remain uncertain in the United States, Europe
and China.
It forecast that fiscal 2013 sales would be flat to up 5
percent and earnings per share should grow by the mid- to
high-single digits, with up to 80 percent of the increase coming
in the first half of the fiscal year.
"If China's economy can get off its back and recent momentum
in the U.S. continues, Emerson should deliver another
respectable year," Edward Jones analyst Matt Collins said.
In contrast with other diversified U.S. industrial
companies, Emerson's full-year forecast calls for a stronger
first half of the year. That's partly because the next two
quarters' results will benefit from easier comparisons to a year
earlier, when Emerson was affected by flooding in Thailand.