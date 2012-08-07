BRIEF-Novo Resources appoints Robert Humphryson CEO
* Novo announces changes in management team, appoints new ceo and cfo
Aug 7 Industrial conglomerate Emerson Electric Co reported a higher quarterly profit on Tuesday, lifted by better margins in a business that serves the oil and gas industry.
Net earnings rose 11 percent to $770 million, or $1.04 per share, in the third quarter ended June 30 from $683 million, or 90 cents per share, a year earlier.
* Trian Fund Management says its share stake in Wendys Co now stands at about 22.4 percent as of June 5 from previous stake of about 24.7% - SEC Filing