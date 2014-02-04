UPDATE 1-PPG raises bid for Dutch Akzo Nobel to $28.8 bln
* PPG's bid is 50 pct premium to Akzo's shares before first offer
Feb 4 Emerson Electric Co reported a 2 percent rise in first-quarter profit as demand in Europe remained stagnant.
The diversified U.S. manufacturer of industrial controls, power supplies and home-storage equipment said earnings rose to $462 million, or 65 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $454 million, or 62 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net sales rose 1 percent to $5.61 billion.
* PPG's bid is 50 pct premium to Akzo's shares before first offer
* DHT Holdings, Inc announces delivery of two VLCCs from BW Group