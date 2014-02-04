BRIEF-Uniti Group Inc announces launch of notes offering
* Uniti Group Inc says co and units are offering of approximately $200 million aggregate principal amount of 7.125% senior notes due 2024 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 4 Emerson Electric Co reported higher-than-expected first-quarter revenue, helped by robust demand from China.
The diversified U.S. manufacturer of industrial controls, power supplies and home-storage equipment said net sales rose 1 percent to $5.61 billion from a year earlier, above the average analyst estimate of $5.55 billion.
The company's earnings rose 2 percent to $462 million, or 65 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31.
Excluding acquisition-related costs, the company earned 67 cents a share, in line with analysts' average expectation, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Emerson reaffirmmed its current-year adjusted earnings growth forecast of 4-7 percent. The company had reported adjusted earnings of $3.54 per share for 2013.
St. Louis, Missouri-based Emerson's shares closed at $64.25 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday.
BERLIN, April 24 Online food takeaway firm Delivery Hero, one of Europe's biggest start-ups that is seen as likely to seek to list later this year, reported that revenues jumped 71 percent in 2016 and said it would keep investing to drive future growth.