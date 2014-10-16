Oct 16 Timken Co, Regal Beloit Corp
and Altra Industrial Motion Corp are among
those competing for Emerson Electric Co's power
transmission solutions business, according to people familiar
with the matter.
Ball bearings maker Timken, electric motors manufacturer
Regal Beloit, and Altra Industrial Motion, a producer of brakes,
clutches and couplings, are through to the second round of
bidding in the auction for the unit, the people said this week.
Private equity firms Warburg Pincus LLC and Onex Corp
are also in the running for the unit, which is expected
to fetch between $1.2 billion and $1.6 billion in a sale, the
people added.
The sources asked not to be identified because details of
the sale process are not public. Emerson, Timken, Regal Beloit
and Warburg Pincus declined to comment, while Altra Industrial
Motion and Onex did not respond to requests for comment.
