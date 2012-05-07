WARSAW May 7 Czech private equity group Penta
Investments and Eastbridge fund said they may go ahead with a
$134 million bid for Polish retailer Empik Media & Fashion
(EM&F) even if they do not reach their minimum goal,
after another investor started to raise its stake.
Eastbridge, which already owns 60 percent of EM&F, and Penta
were hoping to buy out the rest of the investors and wanted to
go ahead with the purchase if they were able to gain an
80-percent holding.
Such a stake would allow them to delist the retailer.
"Based on our conversations with investors and observations
of the market, we have reason to believe that a majority of
investors has declared a willingness to sell, but one of the
investors was buying shares," Eastbridge Chief Executive Maciej
Dyjas told Reuters on Monday.
Dyjas declined to name the investor, but sources close to
the transaction told Reuters pension fund ING OFE was the buyer
of Eastbridge shares.
ING OFE, which at last count had a 6-percent stake, declined
to comment.
Eastbridge and Penta originally offered 9.85 zlotys per
share for EM&F, but later raised the bid to 10.38 zlotys.
The stock has risen 11 percent since the two launched the
offer in March. It closed at 10.40 zlotys on Monday.
EM&F operates about 750 stores in central and eastern Europe
and opened Poland's first GAP outlet last year.
Its holdings also include Poland's leading chain of toy
stores, Smyk, as well as book and newspaper retailer Empik, and
has recently been hit by weaker sales in clothes and cosmetics.