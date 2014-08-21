OSLO Aug 21 Norwegian seismic surveyor Electromagnetic Geoservices reported second-quarter earnings ahead of expectations on Thursday and maintained its full-year revenue guidance.

EMGS, which scans the rock below the oceans for oil and gas deposits, said its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 17 percent to $10.9 million but beat forecasts for $8 million in a Reuters poll.

For the full year, the firm continues to expect revenues to exceed $200 million, in line with its previous guidance and above analysts' expectations for $199 million. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Terje Solsvik)