OSLO Aug 21 Norwegian seismic surveyor
Electromagnetic Geoservices reported second-quarter
earnings ahead of expectations on Thursday and maintained its
full-year revenue guidance.
EMGS, which scans the rock below the oceans for oil and gas
deposits, said its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 17 percent to $10.9 million but
beat forecasts for $8 million in a Reuters poll.
For the full year, the firm continues to expect revenues to
exceed $200 million, in line with its previous guidance and
above analysts' expectations for $199 million.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Terje Solsvik)