WASHINGTON, Sept 19 Universal Music Group will win EU approval for its $1.9 billion purchase of EMI labels as early as this week, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission, which is also assessing the deal, will make its decision on the transaction as early as next week, said one source close to the deal. It was not known what the FTC would decide.

Competition regulators in Canada, Japan and New Zealand have cleared the takeover.